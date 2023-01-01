Grilled chicken in Crawfordville
Crawfordville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
San Marcos Mexican Grill & Cantina - 2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G
2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G, Crawfordville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce with cheese and pico de gallo.
|T. Sliced grilled chicken
|$5.25
rice & beans or french fries
Foodnfill #2
2616 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville
|Grilled Chicken Scramble
|$9.99
Three eggs scrambled with grilled white meat chicken and layered with American Cheese
|Grilled Chicken Omellet
|$9.99
Prepared with three eggs, grilled white mean chicken, American cheese and toast on the side