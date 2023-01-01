Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Crawfordville

Crawfordville restaurants
Crawfordville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

San Marcos Mexican Grill & Cantina - 2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G

2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G, Crawfordville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.50
Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce with cheese and pico de gallo.
T. Sliced grilled chicken$5.25
rice & beans or french fries
Foodnfill #2

2616 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Scramble$9.99
Three eggs scrambled with grilled white meat chicken and layered with American Cheese
Grilled Chicken Omellet$9.99
Prepared with three eggs, grilled white mean chicken, American cheese and toast on the side
