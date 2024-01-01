Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Crawfordville

Crawfordville restaurants that serve tacos

Lex N Roll Sushi and Thai

2698 Crawfordville Highway Suite B, Crawfordville

Fish Taco$11.99
Crispy wanton taco shells with avocado, red onion, diced fresh fish, mixed with a special sauce. 5 pieces
San Marcos Mexican Grill & Cantina - 2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G

2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G, Crawfordville

Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, choice of meat, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
