Crawling Crab
come join us for a crawling crab experience , Seafood platters that you can sprinkle with magic dust and drizzle with your favorite flavor of Famous garlic butter, our signature all purpose sauce that has landed us award winning spots such as winner of best seafood restaurant not a seafood lover ? No worries we have our fans favorite big daddy sweet n hot chicken wings a variety of appetizers such as pasta , Nachos, gumbo, seafood mac and fabolous fries frozen drinks great music awesome customer service and a seafood experience that will keep you craving for more !!
6730 Page Ave
Popular Items
Location
6730 Page Ave
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
