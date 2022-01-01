Go
Crawling Crab

come join us for a crawling crab experience , Seafood platters that you can sprinkle with magic dust and drizzle with your favorite flavor of Famous garlic butter, our signature all purpose sauce that has landed us award winning spots such as winner of best seafood restaurant not a seafood lover ? No worries we have our fans favorite big daddy sweet n hot chicken wings a variety of appetizers such as pasta , Nachos, gumbo, seafood mac and fabolous fries frozen drinks great music awesome customer service and a seafood experience that will keep you craving for more !!

6730 Page Ave

Popular Items

Shrimp and Potatoes$14.99
(6) jumbo shrimp,and hand cut potatoes All drizzled with our famous garlic butter and sprinkled with magic dust!
Kenzie Kickin' Crab platter$35.99
(1) Snow Crab Cluster,(6) jumbo shrimp, (1) sausage link, (1) sweet corn on the cob, (1) Cajun boiled egg, and hand cut potatoes All drizzled with our famous garlic butter and sprinkled with magic dust!
lobster strip ONLY$11.99
(1) lobster strip drizzled with famous garlic butter and sprinkled with magic dust
Crab Cluster ONLY$14.99
(1) Crab Cluster drizzled with garlic butter and sprinkled with magic dust
Crab mac and cheese$18.99
white cheddar mac and cheese loaded with crab meat and sprinkled with magic dust.Served with a garlic butter roll.
SIDE ITEM- 1 Cajun Boiled Egg$1.99
(1) Cajun Boiled Egg drizzled with famous garlic butter and magic dust
Fried fish basket$12.99
Fried fish strips served with fries sprinkled with magic dust (1) garlic butter roll
Lani Lobster Lover's$39.99
(2) garlic lobster Strips (6) jumbo shrimp, (1) sausage link, (1) sweet corn on the cob, (1) Cajun boiled egg, and hand cut potatoes All drizzled with our famous garlic butter and sprinkled with magic dust!
Steve Shrimp platter$33.99
(1) lb of Shrimp, (1) sausage link, (1) sweet corn on the cob, (1) Cajun boiled egg, and hand cut potatoes All drizzled with our famous garlic butter and sprinkled with magic dust!
Garlic butter rolls$1.99
irresistible grilled rolls drizzled with our famous garlic butter. We bet you cant just eat one!
Location

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
