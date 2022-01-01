CrayNut
We know you’ve always dreamt of crafting your own donut, and now you can! CrayNut is a family friendly build-your-own donut shop that will make all of your sweetest dreams come true! We are so excited to bring a little extra sweetness to your neighborhood and can’t wait to see your mouth-watering CrayNut cray-ations!
29910 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd.
Popular Items
Location
29910 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd.
Murrieta CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rodrigo's Mexican Grill
With the great taste of old and modern Mexico, enjoy Rodrigo’s colorful, lively ambiance; Delicious, fresh, Mexican food at its best. Savor award winning sizzling fajitas, seafood enchiladas, fish tacos, carne asada, chalupa salads and more…You will love the fresh made chips and salsa!
KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT
Open for outdoor dining, take out with online ordering
Bushfire Kitchen
Fresh meals that are made slow & served fast.
Earth Bistro
Family Owned Since 2008: no freezers, no fryers, no microwave, no heat lamps, no Coke/Pepsi. Organic Meats, Non GMO oils
Organic Veggies. Take out or Dine in.