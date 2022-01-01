Go
Crazy Aunt Helen's

We are an American comfort food establishment. Check out our menu and order online!

713 8th St, SE

Popular Items

Sweet & Spicy Chicken$28.00
half-a-chicken, brown rice, peas, lime, cilantro
Burger
house made remoulade, shrettuce, pickle, onion, pimento cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk$12.00
Biscuit + Gravy, Maple Sausage$18.00
Fried Green Tomatos$14.00
house-made pimento cheese
Fried Green Tomato$14.00
pimento cheese, hot honey
Banana Pecan French Toast$14.00
Fried Chicken Sammy$16.00
creamy coleslaw, garlic mayo, brioche bun
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Location

Washington DC

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
