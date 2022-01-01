Go
CRAZY CRAB

8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1530

Popular Items

Hushpuppies(10)$4.99
Chamizal$48.00
El Chuco$26.00
1/2lb shrimp + 1/2lb Snow Crab(Come w. corn and potato)
Combo Fried Basket A$14.99
3 pcs catfish & 5 pcs shrimp
Shrimp Fried Rice$13.99
French Fries$3.99
Fried Catfish Basket (4 Pcs)$12.99
Fried Calamari$11.99
Bliss Combo$59.00
Sauce$2.00
Location

El Paso TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
