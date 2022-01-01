Go
Crazy Good Barbeque

Crazy Good Eats launched from an award-winning competition barbeque team, Steer Crazy BBQ, and is proud to be part of an amazing Kansas City BBQ community. Whether it’s at our barbeque restaurant in Olathe or catering your wedding, or office event, the Crazy Good Eats team is passionate about competition-quality barbeque, stand out sides, sauces, and making sure your experience is crazy good!

Popular Items

Competition Sauce Cup
French Fries Crazy$3.89
Natural Cut Seasoned Fries
Mad Meatballs - 3$5.29
3 Bacon wrapped meatball, smoked and glazed in our BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork$15.99
Gluten Free
French Fries Normal$2.49
Natural Cut Seasoned Fries
Hand Cut Brisket$19.99
Gluten Free
Cornbread$1.00
Cornbread and Butter
Burnt Ends$19.99
Gluten Free
Burnt Ends Plate$16.99
1/2 Pound of Tender Burnt Ends served with one side and a piece of cornbread
KC Original$10.99
Hickory Smoked Brisket and Pulled Pork topped with Thick Crispy Bacon and Onion Strings
Location

16695A 151st St

Olathe KS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
