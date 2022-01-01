Go
Toast

Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL

230 Commercial St • $$

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Seating
Table Service
QR Codes
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

230 Commercial St

Nevada City CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi At Nourish

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Friar Tuck’s on the corner of Pine & Commercial Street in Nevada City’s Historic District has been a festive dining and lounge experience since 1973. Friar Tuck’s features a warm, unique atmosphere with friendly staff, an extensive steak, seafood and fondue menu, award-winning wine list, classic cocktails, and live music nightly.

The Brick

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center

No reviews yet

Thank you for joining us and think of us for your next event or wedding

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston