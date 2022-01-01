Go
Crazy King Burrito

Authentic Mexican Burritos

2624 Colonel Glenn Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#4 Tinga de Pollo
Shredded chicken never had it so good.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Tinga de Pollo (Chicken with Tinga Sauce) , Lettuce, Sour Cream
#5 Al Mojo de Ajo
A shrimpy goddess rolled in creamy garlic dressing.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce, Sour Cream
#11 Chorizo y Papa$5.00
Traditional omelettes are jealous of this extraordinary concoction.
Made with Beans, Cheese, Potatoes, Eggs, Chorizo
#7 A La Diabla
A little heat, a little shrimp makes life a little better.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, A la Diabla Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream
#9 Crispy Cali$12.00
Delicious breaded chicken wrapped in the tastiest edible package.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Breaded Chicken (Fried), Seasoned Potato Wedges (Fried), Avocado, Ranch, Lettuce
Horchata
Creamy rice milk with an almond/cinnamon finish.
#8 Crazy King$12.00
This surf & turf combo is the head honcho of our burrito menu.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Asada, Shrimp, Butter, Garlic, Onion, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream
#2 Asada
Tender, juicy steak wrapped in a pocket of Heaven.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Asada, Lettuce, Sour Cream
#13 Veggie Break$5.00
Packed with healthy veggies to get you up and going.
Made with Beans, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce, Sour Cream
#3 Molida Al Chipotle
If ground beef had a party this would be the hotspot.
Made with Beans, Rice, Cheese, Ground Beef, House Sauce (Chipotle), Lettuce, Sour Cream
Location

2624 Colonel Glenn Hwy

Fairborn OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
