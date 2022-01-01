Go
Mango Crazy - Campbell

475 E. Campbell Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberries N' Cream$7.99
House Cream, Strawberries, Granola, Raisins, and Coconut. Additional charge to add Condensed Milk or Banana.
Tostielote$8.49
Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin served with your choice of chips.
Corn In A Cup$7.49
Corn, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Lime, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.
50/50$7.99
Diced Mango and Pineapple chunks with our In-House Mango and Pineapple Sorbet. Topped with Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.
Mangonada$7.99
In-House Mango Sorbet, Diced Mango, Mango Nectar Juice, Lime, Chamoy, Hot Sauce, Salt, and Tajin.
Tosticeviche$9.99
Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.
Fruit Cup$6.99
Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.
Mini Crazy Puffs - Classic$8.49
Mini pancake puffs with Vanilla Ice Cream, fresh strawberries and banana, topped with Lechera, Nutella, powdered sugar, and cinnamon.
Aguas Frescas$3.50
call our shop or visit our Instagram/Facebook Story for your location's daily flavors
Tostilokos$8.49
Location

475 E. Campbell Ave

Campbell CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
