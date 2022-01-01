Go
Toast

Crazy Rock'n Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

4090 N Harbor Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4090 N Harbor Blvd

Fullerton CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Burrito Brothers

No reviews yet

We Specialize in Burritos, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Tacos, and we CATER all events. We are a family owned and operated Small Business. We believe in serving our community, and we source local with Farmers and Ranchers for the freshest cuts of meat and produce. We offer Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner 7 days a week. Please stop in, so we can share our California Mexican style food with you and your loved ones.

R Burgers- La Habra

No reviews yet

Eat R Burgers!
Serving juicy burgers, ice cream shakes and the best chicken tenders from California to Vegas!
Join us every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dine-In, Drive-Thru or Take-Out? Enjoy!

FEU NOODLE BAR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston