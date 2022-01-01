Cream & Crepes Cafe

Go
Located in Richardson, Cream & Crepes Café offers a variety of crepes, Belgian waffles, ice cream, rolled ice cream, vegan ice cream, cookie ice cream sandwiches & many more delicious deserts. Plus, grab a cup of coffee or try one of our signature shakes! We are devoted to serving the tastiest crepes and bringing people together - so come see us today!

100 S Central Expy,Ste 16A

Richardson TX

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
