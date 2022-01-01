Go
Toast

Cream of the Crop

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

2009 S Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (219 reviews)

Popular Items

Acai Bowl$7.99
Acai Sorbet, granola with fresh bananas. High in antioxidants, iron, calcium, and orac value.
Surfer’s Choice Sandwich$9.99
Turkey and chicken with your choice of bread, cheese, and spread. Assorted with Cream of the Crop organic lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onions.
Skateboarder Sandwich$9.99
Ham with your choice of bread, cheese, and spread. Assorted with Cream of the Crop organic lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onions.
Tortilla Chips$2.99
4 oz. Have a chips brand.
Mixed Fruit Cup$5.49
4 oz.
Blazing Buffalo Pita$9.99
Spicy chicken and avocado with pita bread, ranch, and your choice of cheese. Assorted with cream of the crop lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onions.
Wakeboarder Sandwich$9.99
Turkey, ham, and dry salami with your choice of bread, cheese, and spread. Assorted with Cream of the Crop organic lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onions.
Caveman Sandwich$10.99
Roast beef with your choice of bread, cheese, and spread. Assorted with Cream of the Crop organic lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onions.
Kettle Chips$1.49
Kind Bars$2.49

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2009 S Coast Hwy

Oceanside CA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Whet Noodle

No reviews yet

Captain's Grounds Coffee

No reviews yet

Revolution Roasters

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston