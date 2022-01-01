/
Oceanside
/
Juice & Smoothies
/
Cream of the Crop
Cream of the Crop
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
2009 S Coast Hwy • $$
Avg 4.6
(219 reviews)
Popular Items
Acai Bowl
$7.99
Acai Sorbet, granola with fresh bananas. High in antioxidants, iron, calcium, and orac value.
Surfer’s Choice Sandwich
$9.99
Turkey and chicken with your choice of bread, cheese, and spread. Assorted with Cream of the Crop organic lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onions.
Skateboarder Sandwich
$9.99
Ham with your choice of bread, cheese, and spread. Assorted with Cream of the Crop organic lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onions.
Tortilla Chips
$2.99
4 oz. Have a chips brand.
Mixed Fruit Cup
$5.49
4 oz.
Blazing Buffalo Pita
$9.99
Spicy chicken and avocado with pita bread, ranch, and your choice of cheese. Assorted with cream of the crop lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onions.
Wakeboarder Sandwich
$9.99
Turkey, ham, and dry salami with your choice of bread, cheese, and spread. Assorted with Cream of the Crop organic lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onions.
Caveman Sandwich
$10.99
Roast beef with your choice of bread, cheese, and spread. Assorted with Cream of the Crop organic lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, and red onions.
Kettle Chips
$1.49
Kind Bars
$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout
Location
2009 S Coast Hwy
Oceanside CA
