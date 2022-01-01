Creamcredible
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
3130 East Henrietta Road
Henrietta, NY 14467
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
3130 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta NY 14467
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Happy Days On the Go
Rochester's newest burger and ice cream joint!
Patty Shack
Great Food Made Fast
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0423
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Jeremiah's Tavern - Henrietta
Come in and enjoy!