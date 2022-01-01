Go
CREATE Gallery & Cocktail Lounge

Intimate art gallery & cocktail lounge upstairs at Bow Market

1 Bow Market Way

Popular Items

Autumn Cider Sangria$13.00
Tequila, watermelon, lemon, lemon verbena, sparkling rosé
bully boy barrel aged negroni$13.00
bully boy gin, campari, vermouth
paloma$13.00
tequila, grapefruit, lime, cane sugar
Daiquiri$45.00
Rum, lime, cane sugar
this is stolen hot mulled cider$12.00
stolen rock n' rye mike's hot honey, cinnamon, ginger, citrus, cardamom, coriander, rosemary
down n' brown 750ml$45.00
Amuse - May Release (May 27th ONLY)$46.00
A box of bites crafted by Louis DiBiccari for enjoying at home, perfect with your favorite bottle of sparkling wine.
Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate allergies or dietary restrictions.
Location

1 Bow Market Way

Somerville MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

