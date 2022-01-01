Go
Open for Pick-Up and Delivery

1245 South 11th St

Popular Items

Orchard Grilled Cheese$11.95
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Granny Smith Apples, Smoked Gouda, Raspberry Jam, Toasted Sourdough
Honey Garlic Glazed Salmon$22.95
Salmon Fillet with a Honey Garlic Tomato Sauce. Choice of Two Sides.
Bacon Provolone Cheddar Burger$13.95
Brisket Ribeye Blend Angus Burger, Bacon, Provolone, Cheddar
Boneless Ribeye$31.95
12 Oz. Grilled Boneless Ribeye Steak
Roasted Garlic Compound Butter and Choice of Two Sides
Brisket & Mac Grilled Cheese$13.95
Brisket, Mama's Mac N Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Chefs Cheese Blend, Toasted Sourdough
Niles Brisket Burger$13.95
Brisket Ribeye Blend Angus Burger, Sliced Brisket, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, and Tomato, topped with House Made BBQ Sauce
Belgium Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.00
Grilled Whiskey Glazed Pork Chop$21.95
Grilled Bone-In Pork Chop, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Glaze, and Choice of Two Sides
Pretzel Bites$7.95
Fried and Served with Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Kid's Chicken Tenders$5.95
Served w/ fries & Mac N Cheese
Location

1245 South 11th St

Niles MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
