Go
Toast

Creations Coffee

Serving specialty coffee drinks and breakfast!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

400 Main Street • $

Avg 4.5 (229 reviews)

Popular Items

Acapulco Wrap$5.50
2 Eggs, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, & Spicy Mayo Served on a White Wrap
Latte
Brewed Coffee
The Watson$10.25
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Spinach, Cheddar, & Spicy Mayo on Panini Bread
Iced Chai
Iced Latte
Build Your Own$4.50
Your choice of Wrap/Bagel/Bread, Protein, Veg, Cheese, and/or Sauce
Bistro Wrap$5.50
2 Eggs, Spinach, Tomatoes, & Cream Cheese Served on a White Wrap
Iced Coffee
Strawberry Breeze$3.99
Banana, Strawberries, Low-Fat Frozen Yogurt, & Apple Juice
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

400 Main Street

Wakefield MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
