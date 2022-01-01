Go
Native Hostel

The best local coffee, tea and food.

807 E 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte$5.00
2 oz espresso + 8 oz steamed milk
Filter Coffee$3.00
Fresh brewed drip coffee - 10oz
Rotating roast from Creature Coffee
Cortado$3.50
2 oz espresso + 2.5 oz steamed milk
Iced Latte$4.50
2 oz espresso + 8oz cold milk over ice
Iced Brew$3.00
Refreshing house-made iced coffee, nitro infused.
Choc Croissant$4.50
Americano$3.50
2oz espresso + water
Flat White$4.00
2 oz espresso + 4 oz steamed milk (less foam than a Capp)
Chai Latte$4.50
Organic black tea, masala spices, ginger, cane sugar + milk. Cinnamon garnish.
Cappuccino$4.50
2 oz espresso + 4 oz steamed milk
Location

807 E 4th Street

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
