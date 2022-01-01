Go
Credo Restaurant

Feed the People

360 Pine Street

Popular Items

Asparagus$14.00
Zuckermans farm, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic chips, pesto, ricotta salata
Mushroom Pizza$20.00
morels, green garlic, crescenza
Crab and Avo Sandwich$33.00
calabrian chili aioli, lettuce, brioche
BLT$20.00
Margherita Pizza$18.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
Sausage & Gypsy Pepper Pizza$20.00
fennel sausage, roasted garlic, gypsy peppers
Crudo$21.00
Kale Salad$15.00
fresh citrus, heirloom carrots, radish, citrus vinaigrette
Chopped Salad$16.00
romaine, soppressata, piquillo peppers, chickpeas, castelvetrano olives, artichoke hearts, provolone, parmigiano reggiano
Caesar Salad$15.00
lacinato kale, romaine, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, garlic-anchovy caesar dressing
Location

360 Pine Street

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
