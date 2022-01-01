Creek Bottom Brewing

Go
At Creek Bottom we take pride in our relaxed and quirky atmosphere. Fresh off the trail? C'mon in. Just off of work? We got a seat for you. Happy hour specials during the week paired with some food specials and live music; things ain't so bad at The Bottom.

307 Meadow St

Popular Items

Side Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, croutons, Mozzarella.
Chicken Tenders Basket$7.00
1/2 pound of tenders with fries and dipping sauce.
Build Your Own Pizza$7.95
Smoked Wings$15.00
Famous wings smoked in house with house made sauces.
Dinner Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, croutons, Mozzarella, mushroom, red pepper, red onion.
Gunslinger$12.00
1/2lb signature beef, house made bbq sauce,onion straws, cheddar, bacon, texas toast, fries.
The Classic$11.00
1/2lb signature beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, fries.
Fresh Breaded Bone In Wings$13.00
8 wings lightly breaded in house with choice of house made sauce.
Hand Cut Fries$6.50
Basket of crispy french fries. Served with ketchup or ranch.
Fresh Boneless Wings$13.95
A pound of house prepared chicken breast hand breaded.
Location

307 Meadow St

Galax VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
