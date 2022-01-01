Creekside Oyster House & Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
191 West Main Street
Sylva, NC 28779
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
191 West Main Street, Sylva NC 28779
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
South Of Philly - Food Trailer
Come in and enjoy!
Big Nick's BBQ
An Independent BBQ Joint
South of Philly
South of Philly is.a Quick Service restaurant. We specialize in Philly Cheesesteaks, Wings, Fries, but have tons of other options too! We offer Eat-In, Take-Out, and Delivery service!
Kostas Express Restaurant
Greek- American quick service restaurant.