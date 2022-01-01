Go
Creekside Bar & Grill

GRILL

3015 E Michigan Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (301 reviews)

Popular Items

Bang Bang Shrimp$12.00
Side Onion Rings$2.00
Working Person's Special$10.00
Smokin' Wings$12.00
Walley Platter$17.00
Perch Platter$17.00
HIgh Noon, Grapefruit$5.00
Nachos$12.00
Chargrilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Italian Beef$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Outdoor Seating

Location

3015 E Michigan Blvd

Michigan City IN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

