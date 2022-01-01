Go
Creekside BBQ - Pelham

Come in and enjoy!

1020 Oak Mountain Park Rd

Popular Items

6 Wings$10.00
6 smoked wings, flash fried, tossed with white sauce and dry rub
Chicken plate$14.00
Bbq Sauce$0.75
PULLED Pork Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Martin's potato bun, with 4 ounce pull pork, or 4 ounce slice pork
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Martin's potato bun, with 4 ounce pulled chicken, severed with a side of White sauce.
Rib Plate$15.00
Smash Burger Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Martin's potato bun, (2) 3.3oz ground beef patties, 2 slices American cheese, 3 wickles, and Dijonaise sauce.
Pork plate$15.00
served with 1 Choice of Meat: Pulled or Slice Pork, and (2) Sides .
White Sauce$0.75
Banana Puddin$4.50
Location

1020 Oak Mountain Park Rd

Pelham AL

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
