Go
Toast

Creekside BBQ

Slow Smoked BBQ & Local Brews

910 Northeast Tenney Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SANTA MARIA TRI TIP$10.95
GRILLED MEDIUM RARE AND SLICED THIN
HOT LINKS (PER LINK)$3.95
PREMIUM LINK SAUSAGE KISSED WITH SMOKE
SMOKED CHICKEN$8.95
BRINED, SMOKED, KISSED ON THE GRILL
TWO AND TWO$17.95
FRESH BREWED ICED TEA$2.50
SWEETEND OR UNSWEETEND
SLOW SMOKED PORK SHOULDER$8.95
SMOKED OVER WHITE OAK AND CHOPPED TO ORDER
ST LOUIS CUT SPARE RIBS$17.95
HOUSE TRIMMED RIBS WITH OUR KC SWEET GLAZE
ST LOUIS RIB PLATE$16.95
THIRD OF A SLAB PLUS TWO SIDES AND CORNBREAD
SODA$2.50
FREE REFILLS, COKE PRODUCTS
THE DECATUR$10.95
PULLED CHICKEN, ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE, PICKLE, ONION
See full menu

Location

910 Northeast Tenney Road

Vancouver WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Breakwaters Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rustic Fork Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill

No reviews yet

We offer 20 beers on tap, as well as a variety of bottled and canned beers, wines, ciders and seltzers. We combine that with a delicious menu of upscale pub food with an international twist, and an atmosphere welcoming for the whole family! We hope to see you soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston