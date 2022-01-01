Creekside Cork & Brew
Come in and enjoy!
7915 Fairplay Road • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7915 Fairplay Road
Somerset CA
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Smith Flat House
Fine-Dining, Weddings, events, Dancing
Totem Coffee Outpost
Thanks for swinging by!
Enchanted Forest Dining Experience
Come in and enjoy!
Green Room Social Club
Open for casual dining Thursday through Monday for Lunch, Dinner, and all day Sunday Brunch. Good vibes, seasonal locally sourced menu, & quality entertainment. Membership not required! Club Members receive discounts on in person shows and All Access to our online Virtual Venue.