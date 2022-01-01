Sandwiches
Creekside Subs
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM
420 Reviews
$
491 N. Broad St.
Brevard, NC 28712
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
491 N. Broad St., Brevard NC 28712
Nearby restaurants
Morning Social
Come in and enjoy!
Papa L.E.W
Come in and enjoy!
Papa L.E.W
Burgers and brews
DFR Lounge
Let the good times roll!
Sully's Steamers
This isn’t your ole’ plain bagel and cream cheese kind of shop. At Sully’s, we believe the world’s best sandwiches let off steam. Steamers packed with fresh, delicious ingredients melted together into an explosion of flavor. That kick back, take-a-load-off kind, the “Man, that hit the spot” kind. That’s what Sully’s is all about, so come in, eat up, and let off a little steam.