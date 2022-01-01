Creekside Restaurant & Bar

Go
We have been serving our guests in Northeast Ohio for over 28 years, using fresh locally sourced ingredients to create our modern twist on classic menu favorites. Located in downtown Brecksville, Creekside Restaurant provides an inviting experience, offering casual cuisine nestled in the treetops overlooking picturesque Chippewa Creek.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

8803 Brecksville Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2781 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Supreme$13.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, panko crusted chicken, sun-dried
tomatoes, Romano cheese, garlic croutons
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Three breaded white meat chicken tenders fried golden brown with choice of side dish
Side Salad$5.00
Field Greens. Cherry Tomatoes. Cucumbers. Cheddar Jack Cheese. Croutons.
Large Pizza$15.00
16" 12-cut traditional pizza with red marinara sauce or white sauce (olive oil, butter, garlic, basil). Choice of toppings.
Chicken Ciabatta$12.00
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, sauteed mushrooms, lemon pesto mayo, ciabatta roll
4 Pak Honey Pecan Chicken$40.00
Herb breaded chicken breasts with our famous honey pecan sauce served with home style mashed potatoes. Includes broccoli, family salad, (4) rolls & butter.
Pierogi - Extra$4.00
Potato & cheese pierogi (3) topped with caramelized onions
Southwest BBQ Chicken Wrap$10.00
Spicy grilled chicken, tomato, cheddar cheese, fire roasted corn, black beans, chipotle rice, tomato tortilla, panini grilled
Scarlet Salad$13.00
Chargrilled chicken breast, feta cheese, cranraisins, red onion, tomatoes, toasted almonds. Served with cinnamon bread.
Classic Cheeseburger$12.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8803 Brecksville Rd

Brecksville OH

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
