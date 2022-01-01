Go
Creekside Pizza & Taproom

Creekside is Marin County’s award-winning artisan pizzas, crisp salads, deli-inspired sandwiches and hearty pastas. Enjoy our craft beer selection featuring over 30 craft beers from more than 25 craft breweries on tap daily, plus our curated California-only wine menu. Full-service Indoor Dining, Curbside Service, Takeout and open-to-public outdoor dining on San Anselmo's Creekside Commons Plaza and Creek Park. Happy Hour every day at 4pm for our "walk up and dine in guests" (must be present, 2 drink maximum). Last indoor dining seating 30 minutes prior to close. Reservations & More info at www.CreeksideSA.com

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

638 San Anselmo Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)

Popular Items

Creekside Toss Salad$9.00
Crisp local and organic lettuces, carrot, tomato, and garbanzo beans tossed with Creekside's signature country style vinaigrette dressing on the side. Super fresh, triple hand washed highest quality lettuces. Dressing comes on the side.
Classic Pepperoni$19.00
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese, topped with our petite pepperoni. Cut in 8 slices.
Garlic Parmesan Puffs$7.00
Eight (8) warm golden rolls slathered in fresh garlic herb butter. Kinda like garlic knots, but these a are like ping-pong ball sized...rolled puffs. Eat right away as they're best hot and fresh.
Plain Cheese Pizza$16.00
12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese. Simple, classic and delicious. Cut in 8 slices. NOTE: If you want to add toppings, you need to select "BUILD YOUR OWN" pizza from our pizza menu. This "Cheese Pizza" option is just for Cheese pizzas. If you add toppings, it's no longer a Plain Cheese Pizza. Thanks.
Our Meatballs, Our Sauce$12.00
Three (3) 100% percent Angus beef hand-rolled meatballs smothered in our savory marinara sauce, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese. Our meatballs rock.
Perfect Storm (Combo)$28.00
Creekside's most popular pizza: 12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base and Mozzarella cheese, loaded with our petite pepperoni, sausage, black olives, artichoke hearts, and green onions. Cut in 8 slices.
Sleeping Lady (Margherita)$20.00
Our Margherita pizza; 12" Creekside award-winning pizza dough crust, our red sauce base, classic fresh Mozzarella, sweet tomatoes, finished with olive oil, smoked salt and fresh fine-chopped basil. Cut in 8 slices. Prosciutto optional add on.
Build Your Own$16.00
Build Your Own 12" Creekside award-winning pizza. Choose your crust, base sauce, cheese, and add your favorite individual toppings. We'll cook and cut into 8 slices. Be careful not to go too crazy... it gets expensive with lots of add-ons, sometimes bulky, and some over-topping can make pizzas "wet" and soggy, especially during take-out travel time. Have fun.
Yagottahava Caesar Salad$12.00
Petite Romaine heart lettuce laced with our unbeatable Caesar dressing, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and our house-made croutons. One of the great Caesars. Dressing comes on the side. Optional addition of grilled chicken breast and optional anchovies.
Wings Over Creekside
Premium & flavorful Free Range Rocky chicken wings, marinated in fresh garlic, paprika, cayenne pepper, then oven-roasted until crisp (roasted, never deep fried). Garnished with lemon, cilantro, and served with a side of ranch dressing. Choose 6 or 12 wings. These are not saucy "buffalo wings" (you're gonna love our wings). 12 wings shown in picture.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

638 San Anselmo Ave

San Anselmo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

