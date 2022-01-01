Creekwood Grill
Burgers, tacos, chicken fried steak, large craft beer selection, great covered patio, large outdoor area with two playgrounds, live music, big screen sports, private party rooms, what more could you want?
TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
12710 Telge Rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
12710 Telge Rd.
Cypress TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Krab Kingz Cypress
Anytime you see this logo, just know you've made it to flavor town! We specialize in Cajun style krab boils. Our boils consist of Lobster, Krab Leg Clusters, Shrimp, Sausage, Boiled Egg, Sweet Corn and Potatoes topped with a Signature Garlic Butter sauce so good you'll have to come back for more!
Come on in! We can't wait to serve you!
Mac's Sports Bar n Grill
Come in and enjoy!
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
Delicious Mexican and Tex-Mex Food!!!
Cypress Breakfast House
Come in and enjoy!