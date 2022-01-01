Go
Creekwood Grill

Burgers, tacos, chicken fried steak, large craft beer selection, great covered patio, large outdoor area with two playgrounds, live music, big screen sports, private party rooms, what more could you want?

TACOS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12710 Telge Rd. • $$

Avg 4.4 (576 reviews)

Popular Items

Creekburger$10.99
Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard, mayo and your choice of American, cheddar, jack, pepper jack or Swiss cheese.
Chicken Fried Steak$11.99
Beef cutlet breaded and fried to perfection. Served with cream gravy, Texas toast and choice of fries or mashed potato
Live Music
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

12710 Telge Rd.

Cypress TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Krab Kingz Cypress

No reviews yet

Anytime you see this logo, just know you've made it to flavor town! We specialize in Cajun style krab boils. Our boils consist of Lobster, Krab Leg Clusters, Shrimp, Sausage, Boiled Egg, Sweet Corn and Potatoes topped with a Signature Garlic Butter sauce so good you'll have to come back for more!
Come on in! We can't wait to serve you!

Mac's Sports Bar n Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE

No reviews yet

Delicious Mexican and Tex-Mex Food!!!

Cypress Breakfast House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

