Creekwood Restaurant

Cal-Italian restaurant. Order take or delivery!

PIZZA

3121 Sacramento St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Housemade chocolate chip
cookies with Maldon sea salt
Side of Fries$6.00
House made Kennebec potato fries, aioli
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Crisp Brussels sprouts, pistachio-fried peppercorn praline
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
fried buttermilk chicken thigh, Calabrian chili aioli, strawberry, arugula, cheddar cheese, brioche bun
Little Gems Salad$15.00
Star Route Farms Little Gems, Fingerling Potatoes, Red Onion, Crispy Pancetta, House-Made Creme Fraiche Vinaigrette
Cheese Burger & Fries$19.00
Schmitz Ranch Beef, House-made Bread & Butter Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Little Gems, House-made Aioli, Red Onion, Brioche Bun
Margherita Pizza$19.00
Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
arugula, blackberry, pistachio, apple-honey vinaigrette - (Vegetarian)
Mushroom Pizza$22.00
Mushroom, marinara sauce, mozzarella, white truffle oil
Cameroni$23.00
Cameroni Noodle pork sausage ragu, snap pea, and pecorino cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

3121 Sacramento St

Berkeley CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

