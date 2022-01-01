Go
Toast

Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

European style, seaside cafe and artisan bakery that serves the local community of Seal Beach, Long Beach and north Orange County

322 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Two Eggs Meal$10.36
Two eggs any style with your choice of meat
Fitness Burrito$12.35
Egg whites, turkey, spinach, avocado, caramelized onion, parmesan cheese,
side of pico de gallo on flour tortilla
Club$16.00
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli on our honey wheat bread
Vanilla Latte
Avocado Toast$15.20
Mashed avocado, radish, arugula, cherry tomato, lemon pesto, feta chesse, on a thick slice of our own country bread.
Pesto Chicken Panini$16.27
Oven-roasted chicken breast, caramelized onion, arugula, fresh tomato, pesto aioli on our ciabatta bread
Brioche Fr. Toast$13.82
Breakfast Burrito$12.35
Eggs, cheese, roasted potatoes, side of pico de gallo on flour tortilla
Fried Egg Sandwich$14.18
Bacon, feta cheese, baby arugula, tomato, garlic cream sauce, on a brioche bun
Bacon Side$4.54
See full menu

Location

322 Main St

Seal Beach CA

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Seal Beach Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Javatinis Espresso - SB

No reviews yet

Order and pickup for extra fast service. Or Come in and enjoy!

Bogart's Coffee House

No reviews yet

“Bogart’s offers something that no other Seal Beach coffee house can claim: Organic coffee and tea, views of the Pacific and Catalina Island, from sunrise to sunset. The ocean breeze and the roar of the surf will waft in as you relax on the couch or leopard-print easy chairs. Here you will find a comfortable place to sip a latte and conduct business or read, and simply enjoy the view.”

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston