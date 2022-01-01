Go
Crema Cafe serves breakfast and lunch featuring thoughtfully sourced ingredients in a casual atmosphere. Espresso menu, bakery, carry out, catering available.

SANDWICHES

4124 Monona Dr • $

Avg 4.6 (510 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte 16oz$4.00
Farmer Scramble$8.75
3 eggs Scrambled with Aged Cheddar, Pork Sausage, Fresh Spinach. Served with Toast Choice and Petite Salad.
Hot Chick$10.00
Grilled natural chicken, roasted tomatoes, bacon, aged cheddar and chipotle mayo on grilled whole grain bread.
Gobbler$10.00
Natural Turkey, Door County Cherry Relish, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Mayo on Toasted Whole Grain Bread.
Sweet Potato Hash$3.00
Browned Sweet and Russet Potatoes.
Pancakes$9.00
Oatmeal Panacakes with Blueberries, Almonds, Vanilla Butter. Served with Maple Syrup.
Ham So Gouda$10.00
Farm ham, smoked gouda, tomato marmalade, horseradish mayo, red onions and frisée on toasted sourdough.
Bluebird$10.00
Natural Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Walnuts, White Cheddar and Greens on a Toasted Baguette.
Side of Bacon$3.25
3 Strips of Smoked Bacon.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar-Herb Cream Cheese, Frisée on Toasted Ciabatta.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

4124 Monona Dr

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
