Creole Cafè

The Best Creole Food in Town!

833 Georgetown street suite 110

Popular Items

Deep Fried Whiting$7.50
1pc
Snowcrab Combo$36.99
2 Snowcrab Clusters & 4 sides of choice
Creole Shrimp & Crab Combo$25.99
1 crab cluster 4-5 legs & 5 Creole Boil shrimp 2 sides of choice
Deep Fried Catfish Nuggets$9.50
3pc Deep Fried Shrimp$3.99
Fish & Shrimp Combo w/fries$12.00
1 piece of Fish 6 Cajun Shrimp & Fries
Blue Lump Crab Fries$11.50
8pc Creole Catfish Nuggets w/fries$15.50
Hand seasoned battered Deep Fried Catfish bites
Half Creole Crab Cheese Fries$6.99
Lobster Mac n Cheese$4.99
8oz
Location

833 Georgetown street suite 110

Lexington KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Salt & Vinegar

Brewery and Taproom in downtown Lexington. Focused on traditional brewing techniques, we offer old world and new world beers made with the finest ingredients.
Hosting Salt & Vinegar Kitchen, a scratch made rotating menu of Southern fare with a German influence.

The Green Lantern Bar

We are a bar.

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

Sunday - Thursday 11:00a-9:00p
Friday & Saturday 11:00a-10:00p
Available for curbside pick up and seating available at West Sixth! Please select how you'll be dining with us today!

County Club

County Club is a restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky committed to exploring and expanding the American tradition of smoking meats using hardwoods and low temperatures. It examines barbecue classics by utilizing responsibly raised Kentucky cow, hog, sheep, goat, and chicken while applying flavor traditions from around the world.

