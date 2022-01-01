Go
Creole Soul Restaurant

Come & get the taste of New Orleans in Baltimore, with A touch of Southern Cuisine & Flavor

301 W 29th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese (SM)$5.00
Southern delight made with 5 different cheeses. Guaranteed you'll want more.
Seafood Gumbo$22.00
Shrimp, crab & smoke sausage, slow cooked in a homemade New Orleans roux, served over a bed of rice.
Blackened Catfish with Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Blackened Catfish Filet and shrimp, served with our house made Creole sauce over grits
Fried Catfish Basket$18.00
Deep fried catfish filets served with fries and our house made remoulade sauce
Red Velvet Cornbread$5.00
Shrimp PoBoy$18.00
Deep fried shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pickles, topped with our house made remoulade sauce. Served on a 9” roll
Comes with fries
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Fresh jumbo shrimp sautéed in a rich, creamy creole sauce, served over cheesy southern grits.
Fried Shrimp Basket$18.00
Deep fried shrimp served with fries and our house made remoulade sauce
Banana Puddin$8.00
Ice Box made Banana Puddin' that will have you coming back for more.
Beignets$7.00
Served warm with powdered sugar and berry or chocolate sauce (4).
Location

301 W 29th St

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
