Crepe Bistro
Welcome to Crepe Bistro! For everyone who loves Crepes, this is the right destination! We offer Savory and Sweet Crepes, Sandwiches, Paninis, Wraps, Salads, Omelets. and Waffles. This is a great place for business meetings or parties. We also provide a catering service. We look forward to welcoming you into the Crepe Bistro family.
SANDWICHES • CREPES
1605 Galleria Blvd. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1605 Galleria Blvd.
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
With two locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, for nearly 20 years, Boardwalk Billy’s has been a local favorite spot for enjoying fresh seafood, award-winning BBQ, and southern hospitality.
Sweet Life
An eclectic coffeehouse, bookstore, and community living room offering locally roasted coffee, hand-crafted teas, Hawaiian shaved ice, gourmet hot chocolates CBD and D8 Specialty Baked goods, local artists work, and much more.
The Loyalist Market
Come in and enjoy!