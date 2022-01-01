Go
Welcome to Crepe Bistro! For everyone who loves Crepes, this is the right destination! We offer Savory and Sweet Crepes, Sandwiches, Paninis, Wraps, Salads, Omelets. and Waffles. This is a great place for business meetings or parties. We also provide a catering service. We look forward to welcoming you into the Crepe Bistro family.

1605 Galleria Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.7 (725 reviews)

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

1605 Galleria Blvd.

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

No reviews yet

With two locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, for nearly 20 years, Boardwalk Billy’s has been a local favorite spot for enjoying fresh seafood, award-winning BBQ, and southern hospitality.

Sweet Life

No reviews yet

An eclectic coffeehouse, bookstore, and community living room offering locally roasted coffee, hand-crafted teas, Hawaiian shaved ice, gourmet hot chocolates CBD and D8 Specialty Baked goods, local artists work, and much more.

The Loyalist Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

