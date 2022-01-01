Go
Crepe Cafe Sisters

Creating a difference in your day by inviting you into our family, connecting people, and offering a moment in time that is "Simply Divine."

CREPES

441 N Nettleton St • $$

Avg 4.9 (63 reviews)

Popular Items

Razzle Dazzle$8.00
homemade raspberry sauce topped with fresh raspberries
Berry Nutty$8.00
homemade strawberry sauce drizzled with hazelnut spread
Sweet Dust$6.50
a dusting of cinnamon sugar
The Dawg$12.00
cajun style andouille sausage with a mix of parmesan and mozzarella cheeses
The Piglet$6.00
a mini crepe with shredded hickory smoked ham and melted cheddar cheese
Nutty baNANA$8.00
drizzled hazelnut spread topped with fresh sliced banana
Bag$0.08
Build Your Own$8.00
choose any two sweet toppings to smother your crepe
Pickett (VE)$13.00
spinach, feta, slow roasted tomatoes and pesto
A Bebe$8.00
homemade lemon curd topped with fresh blueberries
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

441 N Nettleton St

Spokane WA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
