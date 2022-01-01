Go
Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts

Located in the heart of NoDa

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

3116 N Davidson St • $$

Avg 4.6 (462 reviews)

Popular Items

Bananas Foster$11.00
Traditional Fosters Sauce with Bananas; Served with a Sweet Crêpe
Crêpe Cellar Burger$18.00
Gruyère, Onion Straws, Garlic Aioli; Served with Fries
Mascarpone & Berries$11.00
Wrapped in a Sweet Crêpe
Two Eggs$4.00
Home Fries$4.00
Duck Confit Crêpe$18.00
Duck Confit, Caramelized Shallots, Roasted Tomato, Kale, Gruyére, Duck Egg Aioli, & Sprouts
Butter Sugar Crêpe$7.00
Biscuits$6.00
With Sage-Honey Butter
Crab Cake Benedict$18.00
Lump Meat Crab Cake, Poached Duck Egg, Sautéed, Swiss Chard, Hollandaise over Scratch-Made Biscuit with Local Sprouts
French Toast$15.00
Kahlua-Battered Brioche with REal Maple Syrup, Choice of Bacon or Sausage & Home Fries or Grits
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3116 N Davidson St

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
