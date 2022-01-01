Crepe Amour
Our crepes are made fresh to order through an entertaining, interactive process in full view of the customers. Filled with a variety of sweet and savory ingredients from fresh vegetables to meat and dairy, our crepes can be enjoyed during any time of the day.
The theatrical art of making a crepe is entertaining and engaging not only for the artisan but also for our customers. We welcome you to discover our products infused with fresh international flavors at our family-owned store location today.
SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CREPES
407 Maple Ave East • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
407 Maple Ave East
Vienna VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chi Mc
Double Fried and Hand Glazed Goodness!
Vienna
honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe
Little Miner Taco
LMT @ The Sandlot in Georgetown THU-SUN weekly
Vienna Inn
Opened in 1960, the Vienna Inn is a staple in the heart of Vienna, Virginia.
The Vienna Inn's unrefined charm has made it a steadfast landmark that may grow older, but has not aged a day.