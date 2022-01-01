Crepe Amour

Our crepes are made fresh to order through an entertaining, interactive process in full view of the customers. Filled with a variety of sweet and savory ingredients from fresh vegetables to meat and dairy, our crepes can be enjoyed during any time of the day.

The theatrical art of making a crepe is entertaining and engaging not only for the artisan but also for our customers. We welcome you to discover our products infused with fresh international flavors at our family-owned store location today.



SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CREPES

407 Maple Ave East • $