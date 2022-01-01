Go
Crepe Amour

Our crepes are made fresh to order through an entertaining, interactive process in full view of the customers. Filled with a variety of sweet and savory ingredients from fresh vegetables to meat and dairy, our crepes can be enjoyed during any time of the day.
The theatrical art of making a crepe is entertaining and engaging not only for the artisan but also for our customers. We welcome you to discover our products infused with fresh international flavors at our family-owned store location today.

SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CREPES

407 Maple Ave East • $

Avg 4.4 (1284 reviews)

Cookie Monster$9.30
White chocolate chips, Oreo cookies. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Monsieur$10.10
Sliced country ham, shredded cheddar, sautéed garlic mushrooms. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Dr. Seuss$10.35
Egg cooked on crepe, sliced country ham, shredded cheddar. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Hazelnut Chocolate$8.15
Classic, creamy hazelnut chocolate spread. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Bananalicious$8.95
Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced bananas. Topped with powdered sugar & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Old Georgetowner$10.35
Egg cooked on crepe, bacon, shredded cheddar. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Fraise Amour$9.45
Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced strawberries. Topped with powdered sugar & strawberry sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Bombay Dhaba$10.95
Tandoori marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, spicy curry aioli (medium spice), chopped cilantro. Crepe batter made with part organic buckwheat with a hint of olive oil and black pepper.
Blue Print$6.95
Melted butter, natural cane sugar. Topped with powdered sugar. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Carnivale$9.95
Hazelnut chocolate, freshly sliced strawberries & bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, strawberry sauce & chocolate sauce. Crepe batter made with organic white flour with a hint of vanilla.
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

407 Maple Ave East

Vienna VA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
