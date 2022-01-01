Go
Crepes Tea House image
Breakfast & Brunch

Crepes Tea House

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

597 Reviews

$$

157 Feeding Hills Rd

Southwick, MA 01077

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

157 Feeding Hills Rd, Southwick MA 01077

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Launch

No reviews yet

Enjoy Breakfast & Lunch On Lake Congamond.

Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli

No reviews yet

Order your Fresh Fields faves online here: Breakfast Sandwiches, Coffees, Lattes, Pastries, Deli Sandwiches, & Salads!

Skyline Beer Company

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!!

Tolli’s Pizzeria & Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crepes Tea House

orange star4.5 • 597 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston