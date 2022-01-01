Go
Crepe Twist

Breakfast, Brunch & Dinner
Savory & Sweet Crepes + Gluten-Free, Salads, Ice Cream & Coffee

545 W Diversey Pkwy

Popular Items

Make Your Way Omelet$10.95
scrambled eggs (2) with a choice of one veggie, cheese, and a meat.
Served with mixed greens on the side.
Cappuccino$4.25
Sheesh$12.95
cold-cut smoked salmon, cream cheese, pickles & dill + lemon wedges & choice of sauce
*served cool down
Matcha Crepe$10.95
Matcha Crepe with Nutella, bananas & pistachios+ whipped cream
Classic$9.75
Nutella, strawberries, bananas & almonds
*served with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce
B.E.C.$10.95
smoked bacon, sunnyside up egg*, sharp cheddar & scallion + choice of sauce
Matcha Latte$3.75
Yogurt Parfait$4.25
Unsweetened low-fat yogurt in 12oz cup
Add your favorite ingredients to flavor your healthy snack
Latte$4.00
VEGAN Eureka$11.45
Caramelized apples ( made with vegan brown sugar), cinnamon, whipped cream & walnuts
*we use non-dairy whipped cream
served with brown powdered sugar & Hershey`s chocolate syrup
Location

545 W Diversey Pkwy

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Del Seoul

Del Seoul is a family owned, fast casual concept specializing in both authentic and creative Korean cuisine. Serving Lincoln Park and Chicago since 2010!

Cheesie's Food Truck #2

ChipMonks

Toro Sushi

