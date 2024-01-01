Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Crescent City

Crescent City restaurants
Crescent City restaurants that serve calamari

Seaside Restaurant and Bar - Oceanfront lodge - 100 A Street

100 A Street, Crescent City

Takeout
Calamari$14.00
Fried Calamari served with Marinara Sauce
PIZZA

SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

400 Front Street, Crescent City

Avg 4.5 (3095 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Tacos$16.00
Chef Francisco places our local's favorite calamari strips in corn tortillas and tops them with red cabbage, cilantro, carrots, and jalapeño slaw tossed in a sweet chile mayo. Garnished with fresh jalapeños.
Calamari Strips$13.00
Chef Francisco puts his own twist on a brewpub favorite. Calamari strips tossed in spiced panko and deep fried golden brown. They are served with our house made cocktail or tartar sauce.
