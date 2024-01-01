Calamari in Crescent City
Crescent City restaurants that serve calamari
More about Seaside Restaurant and Bar - Oceanfront lodge - 100 A Street
Seaside Restaurant and Bar - Oceanfront lodge - 100 A Street
100 A Street, Crescent City
|Calamari
|$14.00
Fried Calamari served with Marinara Sauce
More about SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
PIZZA
SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
400 Front Street, Crescent City
|Calamari Tacos
|$16.00
Chef Francisco places our local's favorite calamari strips in corn tortillas and tops them with red cabbage, cilantro, carrots, and jalapeño slaw tossed in a sweet chile mayo. Garnished with fresh jalapeños.
|Calamari Strips
|$13.00
Chef Francisco puts his own twist on a brewpub favorite. Calamari strips tossed in spiced panko and deep fried golden brown. They are served with our house made cocktail or tartar sauce.