Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Crescent City

Go
Crescent City restaurants
Toast

Crescent City restaurants that serve carbonara

Consumer pic

 

Seaside Restaurant and Bar - Oceanfront lodge - 100 A Street

100 A Street, Crescent City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Bowl Carbonara$26.00
Served in our homemade bread bowl, sauteed in butter, garlic, white wine, mushrooms, white onion, eggs, & bacon, topped with parmesan
More about Seaside Restaurant and Bar - Oceanfront lodge - 100 A Street
Item pic

PIZZA

SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

400 Front Street, Crescent City

Avg 4.5 (3095 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Carbonara$22.95
Pan seared chicken breast sautéed with onions, mushrooms, and bacon. It is then tossed with fettuccine pasta in a garlic cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic crostini.
Carbonara Oracchiette$19.00
Orecchiette pasta in a luscious cream sauce, mingling with sautéed onions, mushrooms, minced garlic, and crispy bacon, all crowned with parmesan cheese.
More about SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Crescent City

Fish And Chips

Crispy Chicken

Calamari

Mushroom Burgers

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Sweet Potato Fries

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Crescent City to explore

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (326 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston