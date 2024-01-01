Carbonara in Crescent City
Crescent City restaurants that serve carbonara
Seaside Restaurant and Bar - Oceanfront lodge - 100 A Street
100 A Street, Crescent City
|Bread Bowl Carbonara
|$26.00
Served in our homemade bread bowl, sauteed in butter, garlic, white wine, mushrooms, white onion, eggs, & bacon, topped with parmesan
SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
400 Front Street, Crescent City
|Chicken Carbonara
|$22.95
Pan seared chicken breast sautéed with onions, mushrooms, and bacon. It is then tossed with fettuccine pasta in a garlic cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with garlic crostini.
|Carbonara Oracchiette
|$19.00
Orecchiette pasta in a luscious cream sauce, mingling with sautéed onions, mushrooms, minced garlic, and crispy bacon, all crowned with parmesan cheese.