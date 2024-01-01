Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Crescent City
/
Crescent City
/
Chili
Crescent City restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA
SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
400 Front Street, Crescent City
Avg 4.5
(3095 reviews)
Sweet Chili Sauce
$0.50
More about SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
CC Diner & Ice Cream
1319 Northcrest Drive, Crescent City
No reviews yet
Bowl of Chili
$5.99
More about CC Diner & Ice Cream
Browse other tasty dishes in Crescent City
Sweet Potato Fries
Prawns
Mushroom Burgers
Clams
Crispy Chicken
Fish And Chips
Carbonara
Cheeseburgers
More near Crescent City to explore
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Chico
Avg 4.5
(52 restaurants)
Redding
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Grants Pass
Avg 3.8
(23 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Arcata
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Fort Bragg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Grants Pass
Avg 3.8
(23 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Redding
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Chico
Avg 4.5
(52 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(336 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1060 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1205 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(108 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston