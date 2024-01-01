Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Crescent City

Go
Crescent City restaurants
Toast

Crescent City restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

PIZZA

SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

400 Front Street, Crescent City

Avg 4.5 (3095 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tacos$14.95
Crispy tortilla shells filled with chicken tinga, cheese and shredded lettuce. Topped with sour cream and pickled red onion and cilantro microgreens.
Crispy Nashville Chicken Wrap$14.95
Crispy Nashville hot chicken, dill pickles, and a tangy cabbage slaw mix all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with seasoned tater tots
More about SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
Consumer pic

 

CC Diner & Ice Cream

1319 Northcrest Drive, Crescent City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy chicken breast, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato on a potato roll.
More about CC Diner & Ice Cream

Browse other tasty dishes in Crescent City

Chicken Tenders

Veggie Burgers

Mushroom Burgers

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Crescent City to explore

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (21 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (21 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1151 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston