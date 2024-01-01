Fish and chips in Crescent City
Crescent City restaurants that serve fish and chips
Seaside Restaurant and Bar - Oceanfront lodge - 100 A Street
100 A Street, Crescent City
|United Kingdom Fish & Chips
|$21.00
Three Pieces of Cod Battered, Fried to Perfection, Served with Fries and Fresh Coleslaw
PIZZA
SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
400 Front Street, Crescent City
|Fish & Chips
|$19.95
Locally caught rock cod seasoned and coated in our Blonde Ale Panko crust and cooked to a golden brown. Puts a new look on a coastal favorite! Comes with fries unless you choose another option.