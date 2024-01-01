Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Crescent City

Crescent City restaurants
Crescent City restaurants that serve fish and chips

Seaside Restaurant and Bar - Oceanfront lodge - 100 A Street

100 A Street, Crescent City

No reviews yet
Takeout
United Kingdom Fish & Chips$21.00
Three Pieces of Cod Battered, Fried to Perfection, Served with Fries and Fresh Coleslaw
More about Seaside Restaurant and Bar - Oceanfront lodge - 100 A Street
Fresh Fish & Chips image

PIZZA

SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

400 Front Street, Crescent City

Avg 4.5 (3095 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$19.95
Locally caught rock cod seasoned and coated in our Blonde Ale Panko crust and cooked to a golden brown. Puts a new look on a coastal favorite! Comes with fries unless you choose another option.
More about SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

