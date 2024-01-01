Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Crescent City

Go
Crescent City restaurants
Toast

Crescent City restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

PIZZA

SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

400 Front Street, Crescent City

Avg 4.5 (3095 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Nachos$18.50
Crispy tortilla chips topped with a creamy Jalapeño jack cheese sauce and tender marinated carne asada. Topped with pico de gallo, Zesty ancho chile sauce and creamy guacamole. Garnished with cilantro microgreens
Beach Front Birria Nachos$14.00
Fresh cut tortilla chips topped with our Birria, creamy pepper jack queso sauce, avocado tomatillo drizzle, crowned with cilantro micro greens, diced red onions and radish
Irish Nachos$14.00
Curly sidewinder potato topped with a pepper jack cheese sauce, shredded cabbage, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes, and seasoned corned beef.
More about SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
Consumer pic

 

CC Diner & Ice Cream

1319 Northcrest Drive, Crescent City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nacho Tots$6.99
Nacho Fries$6.99
More about CC Diner & Ice Cream

Browse other tasty dishes in Crescent City

Chicken Tenders

Mushroom Burgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Crispy Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Crescent City to explore

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1042 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston