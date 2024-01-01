Nachos in Crescent City
Crescent City restaurants that serve nachos
SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
400 Front Street, Crescent City
|Carne Asada Nachos
|$18.50
Crispy tortilla chips topped with a creamy Jalapeño jack cheese sauce and tender marinated carne asada. Topped with pico de gallo, Zesty ancho chile sauce and creamy guacamole. Garnished with cilantro microgreens
|Beach Front Birria Nachos
|$14.00
Fresh cut tortilla chips topped with our Birria, creamy pepper jack queso sauce, avocado tomatillo drizzle, crowned with cilantro micro greens, diced red onions and radish
|Irish Nachos
|$14.00
Curly sidewinder potato topped with a pepper jack cheese sauce, shredded cabbage, fresh jalapeños, tomatoes, and seasoned corned beef.