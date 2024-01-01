Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Crescent City
/
Crescent City
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Crescent City restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
PIZZA
SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
400 Front Street, Crescent City
Avg 4.5
(3095 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.50
More about SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
CC Diner & Ice Cream
1319 Northcrest Drive, Crescent City
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.99
Golden browned sweetness
More about CC Diner & Ice Cream
Browse other tasty dishes in Crescent City
Chicken Tenders
Croissants
Crispy Chicken
Cheeseburgers
Veggie Burgers
Mushroom Burgers
