Tacos in Crescent City

Crescent City restaurants
Crescent City restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Seaside Restaurant and Bar - Oceanfront lodge - 100 A Street

100 A Street, Crescent City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaside Tacos$0.00
Pico De Gallo, Slaw, Creamy Jalapeno Sauce
More about Seaside Restaurant and Bar - Oceanfront lodge - 100 A Street
Item pic

PIZZA

SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

400 Front Street, Crescent City

Avg 4.5 (3095 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$17.00
Three corn tortillas drizzled with avocado cilantro aioli topped with local fresh Pacific rockfish tossed in our blackened seasoning, fresh cabbage slaw and a squeeze of lime.
Calamari Tacos$16.00
Chef Francisco places our local's favorite calamari strips in corn tortillas and tops them with red cabbage, cilantro, carrots, and jalapeño slaw tossed in a sweet chile mayo. Garnished with fresh jalapeños.
Drunken Tacos$11.95
Mini flour tortillas loaded with chicken that has been marinated in our own SeaQuake Citra IPA adobo sauce and topped with fresh pico de gallo cabbage slaw.
More about SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street

