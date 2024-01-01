Tacos in Crescent City
Crescent City restaurants that serve tacos
Seaside Restaurant and Bar - Oceanfront lodge - 100 A Street
100 A Street, Crescent City
|Seaside Tacos
|$0.00
Pico De Gallo, Slaw, Creamy Jalapeno Sauce
SeaQuake Brewing - 400 Front Street
400 Front Street, Crescent City
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Three corn tortillas drizzled with avocado cilantro aioli topped with local fresh Pacific rockfish tossed in our blackened seasoning, fresh cabbage slaw and a squeeze of lime.
|Calamari Tacos
|$16.00
Chef Francisco places our local's favorite calamari strips in corn tortillas and tops them with red cabbage, cilantro, carrots, and jalapeño slaw tossed in a sweet chile mayo. Garnished with fresh jalapeños.
|Drunken Tacos
|$11.95
Mini flour tortillas loaded with chicken that has been marinated in our own SeaQuake Citra IPA adobo sauce and topped with fresh pico de gallo cabbage slaw.