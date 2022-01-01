Go
Parlour on Frankfort

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

2636 Frankfort Avenue • $

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)

Popular Items

14 BBQ Chicken$19.99
Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce
Peppercorn Ranch$7.99
Romaine, house-made ranch dressing, chopped applewood bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons
Meatball Sandwich$10.99
Meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil
10 The DR.$15.99
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, tomato, ranch drizzle
Breadsticks$9.99
Served with house-made garlic butter, red sauce and white cheese sauce
10 Build Your Own$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
10 Meatball$15.99
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, italian meatballs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Caesar$7.99
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich$6.00
Rogue Petunia chocolate chip ice cream cookie
6 Smoked Wings$9.99
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2636 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
