Crescent Ridge

Since 1932, Crescent Ridge Dairy has been delivering small batch milk and quality provisions to families throughout Massachusetts. Ever since Malby Parrish made the first rounds in his trusty 1928 Chevrolet milk truck, folks have been looking forward to seeing the Crescent Ridge Milkman come around the corner each week. Over the years, as Crescent Ridge grew and our delivery routes expanded, we decided that—since we were making the trip anyway—why not deliver some weekly staples and grocery items, as well, to help make our customers’ lives a bit easier in general.

