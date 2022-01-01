Go
Toast

Crescent Ridge Dairy

We hand pack our award winning ice cream into delicious and beautiful cakes to mark all occasions. Year round, in addition to ice cream cakes, pies, sundaes, sandwiches, and more, we offer milk, eggs, pastured meat, and other grocery items at our Dairy Bar.
Check out our home delivery service:
www.crescentridge.com

ICE CREAM

407 Bay Road • $

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Cup$9.00
With a rich chocolate base and peanut butter swirl, our Crescent Ridge Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. Ingredients: cream, sugar, skim milk, corn syrup, cocoa (processed with alkali) peanuts, high fructose corn syrup, salt (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) Contains: milk, peanuts, May Contain: wheat, soy, and other tree nuts
Mother's Day Rasp Froyo Roll$21.00
Raspberry Frozen Yogurt with chocolate coating and buttercream frosting. Contains: Milk, Soy, coconut
Black Bear$9.00
A raspberry ice cream base loaded with chocolate chips and chocolate covered raspberry truffles. Crescent Ridge Black Bear Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe.Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, raspberry candies, chocolate coating (sugar, coconut oil, dutch cocoa, milk fat, lecithin, natural and artificial flavors) corn syrup, raspberry puree, corn starch, citric acid, chocolate chips (coconut oil, dutch cocoa, milk fat, lecithin, vanilla) corn syrup, skim milk, natural flavor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan, salt) 
Coffee Milk Quart (Includes Bottle Deposit)$7.50
3rd Place Winner at 2019 World Dairy Expo Championship Product Contest - SCORE: 99.95/100 - The Rhode Island staple has made its way north! Made using the creamiest Crescent Ridge whole milk and a Fair Trade Organic cold brew coffee extract, you can be sure that this coffee milk is the best New England has to offer. Shake well before enjoying! Ingredients: Whole Milk, Coffee Extract, Cane Sugar
Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches (6 pack)$14.25
All of our ice cream novelties are handmade at the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon. These delicious sandwiches are made with Peggy Lawton Cookies Chocolate Chip Cookies and our own Crescent Ridge Chocolate Ice Cream. Peggy Lawton Cookies contain nut mealIngredients: Chocolate Ice Cream (milk, cream, sugar, cocoa (processed with alkali) corn syrup, skim milk, chocolate liquor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) Chocolate Chip Cookie (UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, CANE SUGAR, KOSHER VEGETABLE OIL SHORTENING (partially hydrogenated soybean and/or canola oil with less than 15% palm and/or cotton seed oil), CHOCOLATE CHIPS (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soya lecithin [an emulsifier], and vanilla), PASTEURIZED WHOLE EGGS, SALT, WALNUTS (may contain tree nuts), AND BAKING SODA (sodium bicarbonate))
White Milk (Includes Bottle Deposit)$7.25
Ice Cream Cupcake package (6 pack)$14.25
Ingredients FROSTING: HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP, HYDROGENATED VEGETABLE OIL (PALM, PALM KERNEL, COCONUT AND/OR COTTONSEED) WATER, COCOA ALKALI PROCESSED, SODIUM CASEINATE, CARAMEL COLOR, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, POLYSORBATE 60, SUGAR, CARBOHYDRATE GUM, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, ARTIFICIAL COLOR, SALT, POLYGLYCEROL ESTERS OF FATTY ACIDS, SOY LECITHIN, POTASSIUM SORBATE, XANTHAN GUM VANILLA ICE CREAM: MILK, CREAM, SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, SKIM MILK, STABILIZER (LOCUST BEAN GUM, GUAR GUM, CARRAGEENAN) COLORED WITH ANNATTO COOKIE DOUGH ICE CREAM: MILK, CREAM, SUGAR, COOKIE DOUGH (WHEAT FLOUR, BROWN SUGAR, BUTTER, CORN SYRUP, CHOCOLATE CHIPS (SUGAR, COCONUT OIL, DUTCH COCOA, NATURAL COCOA) SKIM MILK, STABILIZER (LOCUST BEAN GUM, GUAR GUM, CARRAGEENAN) VANILLA BROWNIE: CANE SUGAR, WHEAT FLOUR, WHOLE EGGS, KOSHER VEGETABLE OIL SHORTENING, CHOCOLATE, CORN SYRUP, SALT, BAKING POWDER (SODIUM PYROPHOSPHATE, SODIUM BICARBONATE, CORNSTARCH, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE, CALCIUM SULFATE)
Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich (6 pack)$14.25
All of our ice cream novelties are handmade at the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar in Sharon. These delicious sandwiches are made with Peggy Lawton Cookies and our own Crescent Ridge Vanilla Ice Cream. Peggy Lawton Cookies contain nut mealIngredients: Vanilla Ice Cream (milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) colored with annatto ) Chocolate Chip Cookie (UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, CANE SUGAR, KOSHER VEGETABLE OIL SHORTENING (partially hydrogenated soybean and/or canola oil with less than 15% palm and/or cotton seed oil), CHOCOLATE CHIPS (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soya lecithin [an emulsifier], and vanilla), PASTEURIZED WHOLE EGGS, SALT, WALNUTS (may contain tree nuts), AND BAKING SODA (sodium bicarbonate))
Chocolate$9.00
Our Crescent Ridge Chocolate Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy...you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, cocoa (processed with alkali) corn syrup, skim milk, chocolate liquor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) 
Cow Prints$9.00
Vanilla ice cream with a thick fudge swirl and loaded with chocolate-covered peanut butter truffles...wow.  Crescent Ridge Cow Prints Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, cocoa (dutch cocoa naturally processed and with alkali) peanut butter, peanut oil, vanilla beans, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) salt 
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

407 Bay Road

Sharon MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crescent Ridge

No reviews yet

Since 1932, Crescent Ridge Dairy has been delivering small batch milk and quality provisions to families throughout Massachusetts. Ever since Malby Parrish made the first rounds in his trusty 1928 Chevrolet milk truck, folks have been looking forward to seeing the Crescent Ridge Milkman come around the corner each week. Over the years, as Crescent Ridge grew and our delivery routes expanded, we decided that—since we were making the trip anyway—why not deliver some weekly staples and grocery items, as well, to help make our customers’ lives a bit easier in general.

Yai's Kitchen

No reviews yet

A unique Thai Food Truck

Canton Ice House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waterfall Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Waterfall is a neighborhood bar and grille that serves fresh, casual American food with a bit of an Irish twist. People can just come in for a couple of pints and a snack, or they can enjoy a full meal in a laid-back, friendly atmosphere. Our guests are our friends (both new and old), our family and our neighbors. When our guests come to Waterfall, we strive to deliver them a good meal at a reasonable price, with efficient service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston